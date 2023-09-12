September and October are some of the most exciting months of the year if you’ve been waiting all year to see the latest and greatest tech, even if that just means meeting the annual new iPhone. Of course, events are also planned for entertainment, cars, and more, and you’ll be able to catch all the latest news on major events and conferences here on The Verge.

The IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin kicked off the slate, leading into the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) that runs through September 17th.

The schedule truly picks up now with Apple’s iPhone 15 launch event, dubbed “Wonderlust.” Apple’s event is on September 12th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, and we’ll be stepping into the depths of Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, to blog every watch, phone, and headset detail revealed.

September 26th marks Vox Media’s Code event, which includes Verge EIC Nilay Patel co-hosting alongside Platformer founder Casey Newton and CNBC senior media and tech correspondent Julia Boorstin. This year, Code features guests including X / Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, and more.

Techtober (or is it Techtember?) is here for the fall, and here’s where it all lands. Check out all the upcoming events:

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

When: Thursday, September 7th through Sunday, September 17th — Add to Google Calendar

Where: Downtown Toronto, Canada

What: TIFF is an annual film festival in Toronto that highlights international films and offers screenings, lectures, events, and workshops.

When: Tuesday, September 12th at 1PM ET / 10AM PT — Add to Google Calendar

Where: Apple Park, Cupertino, California

What: Come September, come new iPhones. Apple’s biggest event of the year is dubbed Wonderlust and will showcase its new iPhone 15 lineup, rumored to be the first one with USB-C ports instead of Lightning.

When: Wednesday, September 13th through Sunday, September 24th — Add to Google Calendar

Where: Huntington Place Convention Center, Detroit, Michigan

What: The Detroit Auto Show, also known as the North American International Auto Show, gathers automakers and industry buffs around the work to show off and talk about the latest automotive trends and new vehicles. It’s going to be electric.

When: Wednesday, September 20th at 10AM ET — Add to Google Calendar

Where: Amazon HQ2 Campus Arlington, Virginia

What: Amazon is holding an invite-only event at its second headquarters in Virginia. Little is known about this event, but around the same time last year, the company revealed the Kindle Scribe and fifth-generation Echo Dot.

When: Thursday, September 21st — Add to Google Calendar

What: Microsoft will be hosting an invite-only “special event” that likely will showcase updated Surface devices and definitely will have a significant focus on AI.

Hosted by Nilay Patel, Casey Newton, and Julia Boorstin

When: Tuesday, September 26th and Wednesday, September 27th — Add to Google Calendar

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California

What: Code brings together the most influential voices in tech. This year, it features speakers including X / Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino, Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, General Motors chair and CEO Mary Barra, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, Code co-founder Kara Swisher, and more.

When: Wednesday, September 27th and Thursday, September 28th — Add to Google Calendar

Where: Meta Headquarters, Menlo Park, California

What: Meta’s Connect event showcases the company’s latest developments in Virtual Reality, and you can expect to learn more about the upcoming Meta Quest 3 VR headset.

When: Wednesday, October 4th — Add to Google Calendar

What: Google will show off its latest Pixel devices at this yearly hardware-reveal event. That includes the Pixel 8 series of phones and the Pixel Watch 2, Google has already confirmed.

When: Thursday, October 5th — Add to Google Calendar

Where: Moscone Center, San Francisco, California

What: Samsung is holding its ninth annual Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Francisco, where it’ll showcase new Galaxy ecosystem updates across One UI 6, SmartThings, Bixby, Tizen, and more.

That’s probably not all, folks