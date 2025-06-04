The restrictions, however, are expected to help strengthen China’s semiconductor self-sufficiency efforts, according to the latest research note by ICBC Credit Suisse Asset Management.

Following news of the US tech ban, the Shenzhen -listed shares of Empyrean, Primarius and Semitronix initially recorded strong trading, as investors hoped these firms could become major alternative EDA suppliers in China. Primarius surged over 22 per cent since Wednesday last week, while Semitronix and Empyrean rose over 17 per cent and 8 per cent over the same period, respectively.

On Wednesday, Primarius fell 9.41 per cent to close at 28.80 yuan (US$4). Semitronix slipped 4.19 per cent to 55.85 yuan, while Empyrean was down 4.01 per cent to 125.09 yuan.

Still, investor interest in the three Chinese companies reflects room for growth, as they tap fresh opportunities in the domestic market.