US: Nearly six months after Joe Biden left the White House, Senate Republicans are still scrutinising his presidency, kicking off the first in what’s expected to be a series of congressional hearings this year on his mental fitness in office. Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee brought in three witnesses Wednesday — none of whom served in Biden’s administration — to scrutinise his time in office, arguing that the former president, his staff and the media must be held accountable. Democrats boycotted the hearing and criticised Republicans for “armchair-diagnosing” Biden when the committee could be looking into serious matters.

