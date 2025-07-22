Two people allegedly attempted to burglarize former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp’s Los Angeles home on Monday night, her husband said.

Three people jumped their gate and set off their alarm system, Mellencamp’s estranged husband Edwin Arroyave told NBC News Los Angeles. The suspects broke in through a side door into their office, but fled after about 20 seconds he said.

He and Mellencamp were both home at the time with their four children, who ranged in age from 5 to 16 years old.

“By the time we came down, they had already ran out,” Arroyave said. “But I just saw, obviously, the doors open at the house and stuff.”

A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that officers responded to a report of a burglary on Mellencamp’s block at 10:15 p.m. on Monday night. The caller told officers that two men in black hoodies came to their house after a neighbor’s house was burglarized, police said.

Arroyave believes the suspects were scared off by the security system and the fact that people were home. Officers arrived quickly, but the suspects fled before they got to the house, Arroyave added.

“You really don’t see anything because they have hoods, fully covered, gloves,” Arroyave said. “I mean, they’re professionals at what they do and stuff, although these seem pretty young.”

Break-ins have become an “unfortunate thing” happening with some frequency in Los Angeles, he said. Arroyave focused on the positive aspects of the incident and that everyone was safe despite the scary moment.

He urged others to “prepare for the unexpected.”

Mellencamp made headlines earlier this year when she revealed doctors found multiple tumors on her brain. She posted in February that she went to the hospital with a debilitating headache that prompted scans.

She had previously been open about her ongoing battle with stage 2 melanoma, which metastasized into stage 4 cancer with tumors developed on her lungs and brain. Mellencamp shared later that month that the tumors “significantly shrunk” following surgery and immunotherapy.

In addition to her health struggle, Mellencamp is separated from Arroyave, but they paused divorce proceedings amid her cancer treatment.

Arroyave has his own home but sometimes stays in a guest room at Mellencamp’s house, according to Bravo, home of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” This helps ensure that Mellencamp never sleeps alone while she deals with her health issues.

Mellencamp shared that she was dating someone new last month on her podcast, “Two T’s in a Pod.”