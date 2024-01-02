A 16-YEAR-OLD boy arrested following the murder of a teen stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve has been released on bail.

Harry Pitman, 16, died on Primrose Hill in North London while tens of thousands of revellers were preparing to cheer in the New Year.

2 Harry Pitman, 16, was killed on Primrose Hill in Camden

2 A police officer stands next to a police tent at the scene on Primrose Hill Credit: LNP

He was given CPR for ten minutes among crowds who had gathered on parkland to watch London’s 2024 fireworks display – but the 6ft 3in schoolboy could not be saved.

The schoolboy had been waiting with pals to watch the fireworks when he was stabbed at 11.40pm on New Year’s Eve.

Police said he was involved in an altercation of “senseless violence” with “devastating consequences”.

A 16-year-old boy arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with Harry’s family and friends at this difficult time. He was a young man with the rest of his life ahead of him.

“His family are understandably devastated and specially trained officers are supporting them as they come to terms with their loss.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish the events that led to such a senseless act of violence. We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are carrying out a forensic examination of the scene.

“We know Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

“It is here where we believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

“Primrose Hill was very busy at the time and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police.

“It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry’s murder and I need anyone with information about the altercation, or the attack, to contact us immediately.”

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.”

A huge crowd had gathered on the 200ft- high vantage point — north of Regent’s Park — which overlooks the London Eye.

Harry was the 22nd teenager to be murdered in the capital in 2023.