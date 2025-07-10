A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack on a young girl in Quadeville, Ont., that provincial police initially said was likely caused by an animal.

The eight-year-old girl had been missing for hours when she was found around 12:30 a.m. on June 25 with potentially life-threatening injuries in the woods in the village roughly 60 kilometres southwest of Renfrew.

At the time, police said they suspected an animal attack had led to the girl’s injuries.

In a news release Wednesday night, OPP said they had charged a teenage male from eastern Ontario with attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon on a person under 16 years old.

Because of the youth’s age, they cannot be named.

Police said the young girl remains in hospital.

More to come.