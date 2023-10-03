A YOUNG woman has hit back at haters for judging her over being pregnant at the age of 18.

Jaimee-Leigh is expecting her first child in December 2023 and has been using her social media account to document her pregnancy.

3 Jaimee-Leigh has spoken out on midwives looking shocked when they see her pregnant at 18 Credit: jaimeeleighh

3 The 18-year-old shared the cruel things other people have said to her Credit: tiktok.com/@jaimeeleighh

3 a pregnant lady is examined by female doctor Credit: Getty

Describing herself as simple as mummy-to-be, she posted a clip of herself hitting back at people for looking at her funny over her situation.

“When the midwives ask for my date of birth and I say ‘2005’,” she wrote over a video of herself smiling.

A voice over could be heard saying: “All eyes on me, horrified looks from everyone in the room…”

In the caption, she added: “Teen pregnancy runs in the family, I didn’t want to ruin the family tradition”.

Meanwhile, in a second video, she posted a selfie of herself showing off her blossoming baby bump in a skintight dress.

Over this, she wrote all the cruel things she’s been told by trolls, including: “Kids having kids”.

She’s also been told: “You’ve ruined your childhood,” and “You can’t afford to have a baby”.

But she had something to say about all of this, as she shared a photo of her ultrasound before writing: “Does she know how proud we are she was created,” followed by a pink heart emoji.

In the caption, she added: “16 weeks to go our little princess”.

And people were quick to defend her as one person replied: “I’m 17 and 24 weeks today with a little boy and couldn’t be happier, congratulations wish the best for you and your baby x”.

Another said: “Had my first at 18, pregnant with my second at 19, ask if she was my first, the looks [crying with laughter emoji] then pregnant at 21 again is she you first, no third..

““Got your hands full” [crying with laughter emoji] plot twist, pregnant with my fourth, currently 19 weeks & it will start again! now completely 2 boys & 2 girls! I love it x”.

A third said: “Girl same, imma be 19 with a 6month old if he comes on his due date,” followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

While a fourth added: “I’m 2005 and I give birth last year and I didn’t get judged by no midwife or dr about my age howeverrrr I got judged by most of the sonographors about”.