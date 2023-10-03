A YOUNG woman has hit back at haters for judging her over being pregnant at the age of 18.
Jaimee-Leigh is expecting her first child in December 2023 and has been using her social media account to document her pregnancy.
Describing herself as simple as mummy-to-be, she posted a clip of herself hitting back at people for looking at her funny over her situation.
“When the midwives ask for my date of birth and I say ‘2005’,” she wrote over a video of herself smiling.
A voice over could be heard saying: “All eyes on me, horrified looks from everyone in the room…”
In the caption, she added: “Teen pregnancy runs in the family, I didn’t want to ruin the family tradition”.
Meanwhile, in a second video, she posted a selfie of herself showing off her blossoming baby bump in a skintight dress.
Over this, she wrote all the cruel things she’s been told by trolls, including: “Kids having kids”.
She’s also been told: “You’ve ruined your childhood,” and “You can’t afford to have a baby”.
But she had something to say about all of this, as she shared a photo of her ultrasound before writing: “Does she know how proud we are she was created,” followed by a pink heart emoji.
In the caption, she added: “16 weeks to go our little princess”.
And people were quick to defend her as one person replied: “I’m 17 and 24 weeks today with a little boy and couldn’t be happier, congratulations wish the best for you and your baby x”.
Another said: “Had my first at 18, pregnant with my second at 19, ask if she was my first, the looks [crying with laughter emoji] then pregnant at 21 again is she you first, no third..
““Got your hands full” [crying with laughter emoji] plot twist, pregnant with my fourth, currently 19 weeks & it will start again! now completely 2 boys & 2 girls! I love it x”.
A third said: “Girl same, imma be 19 with a 6month old if he comes on his due date,” followed by a crying with laughter emoji.
While a fourth added: “I’m 2005 and I give birth last year and I didn’t get judged by no midwife or dr about my age howeverrrr I got judged by most of the sonographors about”.