New research reveals that disrupting teenagers’ circadian rhythms doesn’t just make them tired—it fundamentally alters how their brains respond to prenatal risk factors for serious mental health conditions.

Scientists at McGill University discovered that when adolescent mice were exposed to constant light, it changed the way their brains processed the effects of maternal infection during pregnancy, a known risk factor for schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorders. The findings challenge assumptions about how multiple risk factors combine to influence brain development.

The Unexpected Protection Effect

Researchers expected the worst-case scenario: that circadian disruption would amplify the negative effects of prenatal infection. Instead, they found something surprising.

“We assumed the effects would be additive,” said senior author Nicolas Cermakian, a professor in McGill’s Department of Psychiatry. “But in some cases, disruption of biological rhythms actually reduced the impact of prenatal infection. That suggests these factors may interact in unexpected ways.”

The team exposed mice to maternal immune activation during pregnancy, then subjected some offspring to constant light exposure during adolescence—equivalent to permanent daylight. While each factor caused problems independently, their combination produced complex, sometimes protective effects on memory, anxiety, and social behavior.

Why Adolescence Matters Most

The timing wasn’t random. Adolescence represents a critical window when psychiatric disorders typically emerge, and teenagers naturally experience dramatic shifts in their biological clocks.

“Adolescents are vulnerable,” Cermakian explained. “Their internal clocks tend to run later than the rest of the population, but school still starts early. On top of that, evening exposure to screens and artificial light can further delay their biological rhythms, leading to what we call social jet lag.”

This biological mismatch affects roughly 80% of individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders, who experience disrupted sleep and circadian rhythms.

Male Brains Hit Hardest

One of the study’s most striking discoveries involved sex differences that weren’t highlighted in preliminary reports. The research revealed dramatically different responses between male and female mice at the molecular level.

In the hippocampus—a brain region crucial for memory and emotion—prenatal infection triggered changes in 1,055 genes in males compared to just 83 genes in females under similar conditions. This massive difference helps explain why conditions like schizophrenia and autism affect males and females differently.

The study also uncovered that certain gene modules were specifically associated with microglia, the brain’s immune cells, suggesting these cells play a key role in how environmental factors reshape developing brains.

The Molecular Mystery

Using advanced genetic analysis, researchers identified specific gene networks that responded to both factors. Many of these genes are involved in synaptic transmission—the process by which brain cells communicate—and have been linked to sleep disorders and neurodevelopmental conditions in humans.

Key findings include:

Constant light exposure affected gene expression in neurons and microglia

Prenatal infection primarily impacted males’ hippocampal gene activity

Combined exposure created unique molecular signatures not seen with either factor alone

Many affected genes are associated with human psychiatric disorders

Real-World Implications

These findings have immediate relevance for modern teenagers. Late-night screen time, early school schedules, and artificial lighting create the perfect storm for circadian disruption during a vulnerable developmental period.

“While more research is needed, our findings suggest that people exposed to multiple risk factors may need to be especially mindful of their daily rhythms,” said lead author Tara Delorme, who conducted the research as a PhD student.

The research team is now investigating whether these gene changes in mice can reveal how human brains develop and respond to environmental challenges.

Beyond Simple Addition

This study fundamentally changes how scientists think about risk factors for mental health. Rather than simply adding up individual risks, the research suggests that timing and interaction matter enormously in determining outcomes.

For families with children who experienced prenatal complications, maintaining consistent sleep schedules during adolescence might be more crucial than previously understood.

