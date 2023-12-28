





A 14-year-old boy who was described as a “talented surfer” was killed while surfing near Ethel Beach, a popular South Australian surf and tourist spot, in the fifth shark attack of the year and the third fatal attack off the southern coast of Australia.

Local news outlets report that the unnamed teen was about 30 to 40 meters offshore when the attack occurred, according to News.com.au, at about 1.30 p.m. on Thursday on the Yorke Peninsula. The shark bit the boy’s leg off, and despite urgent rescue efforts, he couldn’t be saved.

“The shark took his leg, and so another local guy ran out, jumped on his board and paddled out to help him,” one local recalled, via the Daily Mail. “The shark was circling them as the guy pulled the boy out of the water. There was a lot of blood. He brought him to shore but I think it was too late by then.”

To make matters the incident even more tragic, the boy’s father was watching from the shore when the attack occurred.

A local fisherman who was near the scene said that shark sightings in the area aren’t uncommon.

“We’ve seen some pretty big bronzies in the area, but that’s normal here,” the fisherman explained. “I went to take the boat out and the road to Ethel’s was blocked by rangers. There’s no cell reception out there in the park so we didn’t know what had happened until we got back to Marion Bay.”

“I have a seen a fair few sharks here over 22 years but that is the first fatal attack that we’ve had down here,” reiterated another Marion Bay resident who surfs in the area. “I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone … to even be at the same beach at the same time. I think it’s very sad and very tragic and a bit of an eye-opener.”

Back in May, a teacher named Simon Baccanello was presumably killed by a shark while surfing at Walkers Rock near Ellison, after a witness saw him being dragged underwater. Then in October, Tod Gendle was killed by a shark believed to have been a great white while surfing near Streaky Bay.