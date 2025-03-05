Yahli Gur, a 17-year-old girl injured in a car-ramming terror attack in northern Israel last week, died of her wounds on Wednesday evening.

The teenage girl was taken to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in critical condition after the attacker steered his car into a crowd of people at a bus stop near Pardes Hanna on Thursday, injuring her and 12 other people.

“This evening we said goodbye with deep sorrow to the late Yahli Gur, 17, a resident of our community who was critically injured in the car ramming attack at Karkur junction six days ago,” announced Pardes Hanna-Karkur Mayor Yoni Hakimi on Facebook.

Gur resided in Pardes Hanna and attended high school in the nearby city of Harish. According to her school principal, Lior Levitan, Gur was the eldest of four siblings and had been studying philosophy. She also led Harish’s branch of the Hashomer Hatzair youth movement, Levitan told Haaretz.

Harish mayor Yitzhak Keshet also paid tribute to Gur, expressing his condolences to her family.

“On behalf of all Harish residents, I send a hug and condolences to her family during this difficult time. All of Harish grieves with you,” Keshet wrote.

A 60-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries in the attack, while an 18-year-old was moderately injured, the Magen David Adom emergency service said on Thursday. The other casualties were lightly wounded.

The perpetrator, a 53-year-old Palestinian from Jenin named Jamil Zayoud, fled the scene in his car after ramming into the crowd. Zayoud had been illegally living in Ma’ale Iron with his Arab Israeli wife, according to reports.

“From there, he tried to continue onward with the car. He accelerated toward a nearby police car and hit it. The officers chased him, caught him and neutralized him,” a police spokesperson said on Thursday.

Police chief Daniel Levy told reporters that the attacker crashed into a patrol vehicle, got out of his car with a screwdriver and tried to stab police officers, who then shot and killed him.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack, but it drew praise from the Hamas terror group.