Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed around midnight Friday in the unincorporated Los Angeles County community of Willowbrook.

The victim, identified only as a teenage male, was shot an unknown number of times in the 13100 block of Jarvis Avenue in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The teenager was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there, the department said.

Deputy Gabriela Robles said Saturday morning that the Sheriff’s Department could not provide other details on the shooting or possible suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.