If you’ve been considering an at-home whitening treatment but are concerned about potential tooth sensitivity, we’ve got you covered.

The Curator spoke with Dr. Kourosh Maddahi, founder and CEO of Lumineux, to address some of our most pressing questions about sensitivity.

Q: Why do teeth get discoloured?

A: The main reason is staining liquids and foods, such as coffee, tea, wine, green juice, red juice, black berry, blue berry, and soy sauce.

Q: What are the biggest culprits when it comes to discolouration?

A: While wine is typically worse than coffee, the higher consumption of coffee can result in more significant discoloration.

Q: Why are some teeth so sensitive to treatment?

A: Whitening products containing peroxide can cause temporary sensitivity due to temporary enamel damage and penetration of peroxide through the tooth tubules.

Q: Any tips to prevent teeth from staining?

A: Drinking Coffee and tea with a lid over the cup helps reduce staining, and using a straw for colored juices decreases staining. Additionally, applying the Lumineux whitening pen 60 seconds before consuming staining liquids can prevent staining for 2-4 hours.

Here are some top-rated products designed to gradually whiten your teeth, with claims of causing little to no tooth sensitivity.

An influencer favourite, Luminex works to lift stains without taking the enamel off too. It’s peroxide-free formula contains coconut oil, sage oil, lemon peel oil and dead sea salt. Says one satisfied user: “Have used many whitening products. Always left with moments of tooth pain or sensitivity. Experienced none with Lumineux. None.”

Lelli promises to remove stains from coffee, smoking, wine, soda and more. The highly rated product is recommended by Amazon reviewers for its stronger and faster-acting peroxide-based whitening gel and LED light. Users have claimed to see results faster but warn that it’s a bit tricky at first to use.

It doesn’t get much easier than this tooth whitening pen – simply twist the cap, paint the gel on your teeth, and smile! The enamel-safe formula is safe to use daily. It’s easy to do at home or take with you if you’re travelling. Says one user: “I had whitening done at the dentist a couple years ago….it was painful, haven’t done it since. I thought I’d try this. Recommend for a pain free whitening option.”

If you haven’t used powdered tooth polish before, this might seem a bit odd at first – but don’t be afraid to give it a try! Amazon reviewers claim this product is much easier to use than any gel or strip-based tooth whitener, some say it gives you a more even whitening whereas other products can leave spots. The innovative colour correcting formula conceals stubborn stains, discoloration, and yellowing from your teeth.

Scosvvi is another purple colour corrector (as opposed to a whitener). It’s peroxide-free and does not include harsh chemicals to whiten your teeth which can cause painful tooth sensitivity. For the first 28-day cycle, you brush 2-3 times a day and then for the next 28-day period, you brush once a day before going out.

