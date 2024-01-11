Teezo Touchdown has released the deluxe edition of his debut album, adding a triad of fresh cuts to the tracklist.

On Wednesday (January 10), the 31-year-old dropped How Do You Sleep At Night? With You. The extended package offers three new songs: “Up and Down,” “Out of Respect” and “Third Coast.”

In an interview on Apple Music’s Up Next published on the same day as the aforementioned tracks, he explained: “The sound that I’m crafting right now goes by the name of ‘rock and boom’ — it’s R&B with the intensity of rock, the penmanship of Hip Hop and a boom that’s going to shake the world.”

Listen to the bonus tracks below:

Teezo Touchdown, who was among HipHopDX‘s Rookie of the Year nominees, will embark on his first headlining tour later in 2024.

This Spring, the Texas native will kickstart his Spend The Night Tour with five international shows — Amsterdam (03/21), Zurich (03/22), Paris (03/25), Berlin (03/26) and London (03/29) — after which he will return to North America for a 19-date run. Check out the full itinerary here.

The international trek is in support of his freshman LP, which Drake called “some of the best music ever” right before it dropped.

In August, the 6 God shared a series of photos to his Instagram hyping up the genre-bending artist’s project. In the post’s caption, he wrote: “Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown.”

Tyler, The Creator commented on the post, writing: “YAY,” whereas Lil Yachty added: “It’s your time brother.” Don Toliver also replied with a dynamite emoji.

The Texas artist has worked with the aforementioned musicians and was also featured on Travis Scott’s UTOPIA last year. Additionally, he appeared on Drake’s most recent album, For All the Dogs.