Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Araghchi said early Tuesday that “as of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

“The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he added in a statement posted on X.

He said: “The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”

Araghchi’s statements are considered the first official Iranian response on the ceasefire deal announced by US president Donald Trump between Israel and Iran.