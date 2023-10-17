Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested over the weekend in the Dominican Republic on suspicion of assaulting two music producers amid an apparent beef involving his girlfriend and fellow performer, Yailin La Más Viral.

National police officers arrested the New York rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, at Hotel Balcones in the Dominican city of Sanchez on Friday, according to a police statement issued Sunday. Police identified the victims as Cristian Anthony Rojas and Nelson Alfonso Hilario García.

It was not immediately clear whether Hernandez, 27, had obtained legal representation in the Dominican Republic.

A horde of cheering fans had met Hernandez at the jail as officers quickly hauled the cuffed rapper into the facility, according to video posted to social media.

Two music producers had accused the performer of beating them up at a music studio in La Vega on Friday, according to the Santo Domingo-based publication Diario Libre. Hernandez allegedly showed up at the studio with four other men around midnight, asking for his girlfriend, Yailin, Diario Libre reported. She had been at the studio recording a song with producer Diamond La Mafia, the report said, then left before Hernandez arrived.

Police did not release the suspected motive for the alleged attack, but Diamond La Mafia said Hernandez had been “jealous” of him and Yailin. One of the victims, who spoke with the publication, said he needed surgery to fix his injured jaw.

Dominican Republic police also had an arrest warrant for a second person whose identity was not disclosed, the report said.

Security footage that circulated online and was published by TMZ showed the moments leading up to the alleged attacks. The video shows five individuals — some wearing black ski masks, and one of whom authorities believe is Hernandez — entering and leaving the studio. Video of Hernandez’s arrest shows him wearing a black ski mask.

By Friday evening, authorities had obtained a warrant to arrest Hernandez, who agreed over the phone to surrender to police, according to Dominican Today. Previous reports of Hernandez attempting to evade authorities by leaving the country on a private jet remained unconfirmed.

In March, Hernandez was hospitalized after he was assaulted by several others at a gym in Lake Worth, Fla. A graphic video obtained by NBC6 South Florida showed several men cornering Hernandez in a bathroom and kicking him. The video also shows the rapper, 26, exiting the restroom with a bloody face. More than a week later, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three people on suspicion of the assault. A motive for the attack was not released.

The rapper, known for his rainbow hair, facial tattoos and raucous SoundCloud rap hits including “Gummo” and “Fefe,” was arrested in 2015 in New York on suspicion of participating in the recording and distribution of a video in which a 13-year-old girl performs sex acts, according to Jezebel, which obtained the criminal complaint. He pleaded guilty that year to one count of using a child in a sexual performance and in 2018 was sentenced to four years of probation, CBS News reported.

Also in 2018, Hernandez was arrested a second time in New York and faced federal criminal charges including conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery and for his association with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, known by authorities as a violent street gang.

Hernandez originally faced more than 40 years in prison, but he opted to cooperate with federal prosecutors, testifying against his fellow gang members in exchange for a lighter sentence. He was sentenced to two years in prison in 2019 and was granted an early release the following year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Since his release, 6ix9ine has returned to the stage and his lavish lifestyle. He is also the subject of the 2021 Hulu documentary “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez.”