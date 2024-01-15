Eddy is Tekken 8’s first DLC character, Bandai Namco has announced.

The veteran Tekken character launches at some point this spring, as revealed in a new video showing off Tekken 8’s opening movie.

Eddy sports a new high-top dreads hairstyle and a new outfit for Tekken 8, although his capoeira fighting style is present and correct.

Tekken 8 Eddy DLC Reveal Screenshots

The video reveals four DLC characters are currently planned for season 1, the first of which is Eddy. Another follows in summer, another in the autumn, then the fourth in the winter.

As for the opening movie, it’s more of a character montage rather than a story set-up, with over-the-top expressions from the many characters packed into the clip.

We see familiar faces as well as a few newcomers, but the ongoing conflict between Jin and Kazuya remains the focus. If you need a Tekken catch-up (at this stage, who doesn’t?), check out the Tekken 8 story so far explainer from none other than Succession’s Brian Cox.

Tekken 8, due out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on January 26, sees the return of the famous fighting game franchise following Tekken 7’s release in 2015. Check out IGN’s Tekken 8 Final Preview to see how it’s shaping up.

