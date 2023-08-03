TASE’s strategic partnership with Fireblocks comes as the result of a broader vision set forth by the stock exchange.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) has unveiled a significant infrastructure partnership with Fireblocks, a leading platform for secure digital asset management.

This collaboration, announced earlier this week underscores TASE’s commitment to embracing the digital revolution and offering a diverse array of secure and innovative digital asset products and services.

The primary goal of this collaboration is to launch a portfolio of regulated digital asset goods and services. TASE’s reputation for regulatory compliance complements Fireblocks’ technological prowess in digital asset management. The result is a powerful synergy that promises institutional-grade solutions tailor-made for regulated entities.

Orly Grinfeld, TASE’s clearing executive, aptly captures the essence of this transformative collaboration as she emphasizes its profound implications.

“We are unwavering in our pursuit of revolutionizing the industry and the local capital market, and this collaboration epitomizes our dedication to delivering secure, regulated, and innovative digital asset solutions,” Grinfeld said.

The stock exchange’s determination to embrace innovation, security, and regulation in the digital asset space is evident in this partnership. By harnessing Fireblocks’ cutting-edge technology and TASE’s established market presence, a new era of possibilities is on the horizon.

TASE’s journey into the world of digital assets is not merely about innovation but includes cultivating a safe and regulated environment for investors. The consultation held earlier this year, focused on rule changes to facilitate licensed securities brokers’ participation in the crypto market.

Fireblocks’ role in this partnership is pivotal. Renowned for its expertise in securely moving, storing, and issuing digital assets, Fireblocks brings a level of sophistication and robustness that aligns seamlessly with TASE’s vision.

TASE Expanding into the Horizon with Fireblocks

TASE’s strategic partnership with Fireblocks comes as the result of a broader vision set forth by the stock exchange. Building on a digital asset strategy introduced last October, TASE aspired to revolutionize the traditional realms of trading, clearing, and custody through the power of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

Additionally, TASE announced two months ago that its government bond issuance trial with the Ministry of Finance had been successful. The proof of concept included five local banks as well as six major global banks, including BNP Paribas SA (EPA: BNP) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM). Fireblocks was one of the partners.

While the trial demonstrated TASE’s expertise in traditional securities and bonds, the collaboration with Fireblocks suggests a broad future. Beyond bonds and tokenizing physical assets, TASE has stated a strong desire to delve deeper into the world of digital assets.

The stock exchange has shown interest in crypto, utility tokens, and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), indicating a commitment to diversify products and meet the changing needs of contemporary investors.

It is worth noting that that is not the first stock exchange to see the value of digital assets and tokenization. Among the trailblazers in this arena is the Swiss Stock Exchange, SIX, with its innovative SIX Digital Exchange (SDX).

Clearstream, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse, has also made its mark in the realm of digital assets with the launch of D7.

