Teleflex, a medical technology company, announced that it has finalized its acquisition of the vascular intervention business of Biotronik.

In February, Teleflex entered into a definitive agreement with Biotronik to acquire its vascular intervention business for $895 million (€760 million).

Teleflex’s offerings include vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care.

Biotronik‘s vascular business encompasses products for coronary and peripheral interventions, which are performed in the cath lab and interventional radiology suites.

The product line includes a drug-coated balloon catheter, a Papyrus-covered coronary stent for acute coronary artery perforations and a drug-eluting stent.

Teleflex said the acquisition will enable it to invest in and expand its clinical trial program for Freesolve, a sirolimus-eluting resorbable metallic scaffold, with plans to initiate a U.S. study.

“We are pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of substantially all of the vascular intervention business of Biotronik earlier than expected,” Liam Kelly, chairman, president and CEO of Teleflex, said in a statement.

“The acquisition will significantly enhance our global presence in the cath lab, expand our suite of innovative technologies and improve patient care.”

THE LARGER TREND

In April, Teleflex received expanded FDA 510(k) clearance of the company’s QuikClot Control+ Hemostatic Device to include indications of all grades of internal and external bleeding.

The device was previously indicated for temporary control of class III and class IV internal organ space bleeding, severely bleeding surgical wounds, mild and moderate bleeding in cardiac surgical procedures and bone surfaces following sternotomy.

In January, Teleflex was awarded a contract by Vizient to supply its central venous access catheters and arterial catheters to the company’s provider-customers.

In February, Biotronik partnered with Egg Medical to co-sell Egg Medical’s EggNest radiation protection systems for healthcare workers in the U.S.

The EggNest systems (EggNest XR, EggNest Protect and EggNest Complete) are radiation protection platforms that can be used across a variety of fluoroscopy procedure types without impacting workflow.

According to the company, radiation reductions of up to 97% are possible with EggNest XR and EggNest Protect and up to 99% reductions are possible with EggNest Complete.