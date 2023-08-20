The Telemarketers episode 3 release date and time have been revealed. The next episode will air on Max. The final episode sees Sam Lipman-Stern and Pat Pespas conclude their adventures exploring the horrific world of telemarketing and the billions of dollars being stolen.

Here’s when the next episode is coming out.

The Telemarketers episode 3 release date is August 27, 2023.

The Telemarketers episode 3 release time is:

12 AM PT

3 AM ET

8 AM BST

9 AM CEST

Telemarketers features Sam Lipman-Stern as himself and Pat Pespas as himself.

Where to watch Telemarketers episode 3

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Max.

To watch Telemarketers episode 3, you can stream it on Max. At the time of publishing, Max can cost between $9.99 per month/$99.99 per year to $19.99 per month/$199.99 per year.

Here are the three different Max subscription tiers, all of which can be used to view Telemarketers episode 3:

With Ads – $9.99/month or $99.99/year (amounts to over 16% savings)

Ad-Free – $15.99/month or $149.99/year (amounts to over 20% savings)

Ultimate Ad-Free – $19.99/month or $199.99/year (amounts to over 16% savings)

The official synopsis for Telemarketers season 1 reads:

“This docuseries chronicles the darkly comedic, unexpected 20-year journey of two unlikely office buddies, who stumble upon the murky truth behind the work they’ve been doing at a seedy New Jersey call center – persuading people to give money to charities – and vow to expose the crooked American telemarketing industry from within.”

There are three episodes in total, with the documentary diving deeper and deeper into the messy underbelly of the telemarketing scene.

For more entertainment content, here’s a new look at Michael Fassbender in David Fincher’s Netflix movie. Also, here’s ComingSoon’s interview with Jamie Dornan in which the actor discusses A.I. and working with Gal Gadot.