Bees don’t bring much attention to themselves as they buzz along from flower to flower. But although they’re small and unassuming, they have a very important job to do. Pollinators like bees facilitate plant reproduction and thus pollinate more than 75% of the global food crop. Some studies suggest that 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat depends on animal pollinators.

And yet we aren’t giving bees the care and attention they deserve. In recent decades, the number of both wild and honeybee species has declined globally.

A main culprit? Neonicotinoid pesticides, which are available at Target for purchase.

But first, let’s look at the big picture.

What’s happening to bee populations?

Some scientists warn that we are in the midst of an “insect apocalypse”.

Both honeybee and wild bee populations continue to plummet, and some wild bee species such as the rusty-patched bumblebee and the Western bumblebee are on the brink of extinction. Of the approximately 50 different species of bumblebees in the U.S. more than a quarter of them are facing some degree of extinction risk.

When it comes to honeybees, colony losses average more than 40% annually across the U.S. Although a range of factors contribute to declining wild and honeybee populations, the widespread use of pesticides—and particularly neonicotinoid pesticides, which are incredibly toxic to bees—play a major role. America’s agricultural landscape is now 48 times more toxic to bees than it was 25 years ago, and that’s almost entirely due to the widespread use of neonicotinoid “bee-killing” pesticides.

How do neonics hurt bees?

Neonicotinoids are a group of pesticides that are often applied as seed coatings on approximately 4 million acres of crops each year in the U.S. alone. These chemicals are absorbed by plants and can be present in both pollen and nectar. They’re not aimed at bees, but bees end up caught in the crossfire.

First, neonicotinoids attack a bee’s nervous system. They impact its navigational abilities and may even paralyze an unsuspecting bee. Next, neonics hinder a bee’s immune system and makes it more susceptible to illness. And because neonics are addictive for bees, a single bee may go back again and again to a tainted flower. They may even bring fellow bees from their colony.

The science is crystal clear: Neonicotinoids are bringing many bee species to the brink of extinction. And yet neonics continue to be among the world’s most widely deployed pesticides.

When it comes to protecting pollinators, reducing the amount of neonicotinoid pesticides in the environment is a prudent first step. That’s where major retailers like Target come in.

What can Target do to save the bees?

Despite ample evidence that neonics kill bees, Target continues to sell neonicotinoid pesticides. The company doesn’t require its plant, flower and produce suppliers to avoid neonics in their products, either. We’re urging Target to change this.

As a major retailer, Target can help save the bees by committing to no longer selling pesticides that hurt pollinators. The company can also set an example in bee conservation by taking a public stand against neonics.

There’s no time to waste. Join us in urging Target to halt its sale of neonicotinoid pesticides today.