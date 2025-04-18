



As Dr. Mehmet Oz was sworn in as head of the Medicare and Medicaid Services, he encouraged Americans to reduce drug spending by simply staying healthy. “It is your patriotic duty — I’ll say it again — the patriotic duty of all Americans to take care of themselves,” Oz said during the ceremony on Friday. “It’s important for serving in the military but also important because healthy people don’t consume healthcare resources.”



“The best way to reduce drug spending is to use less drugs, because you don’t need them because you’re healthy,” he continued. “And it feels a lot better as well.” Critics disparaged the former TV doctor and Senate candidate for what many characterized as a tone-deaf suggestion detached from the reality of chronic illness, disability and structural inequalities that limit access to the resources self-care requires. “Tell that to a diabetic!” one user wrote on X, echoing hundreds of frustrated replies. Others accused Oz of promoting a fantasy in which good health is simply a matter of willpower or patriotism. Ah yes, Dr. Oz’s revolutionary plan: Just don’t get sick, peasants! — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) April 18, 2025

“So don’t get sick is what you are saying?” asked one commenter, with another quipping, “Why didn’t we think of that?” Another rephrased his words, “Simply put, the best way to reduce drug spending is to just DIE.” Many pointed to Oz’s controversial history of promoting claims and healthcare products that are not supported by scientific research, calling him a “snake oil salesman,” or asking “what vitamin is he selling now?” “So, is he suggesting replacing fish oil and kale for my heart meds?” another user inquired sarcastically. Is Dr. Oz now managing the healthcare of every singe person in America? He’s NOT one of my doctors & he has no idea what medications I need to take. Big Pharma, Corporations, Ins. Companies & price gouging are the problem, not patients who need medications. — Janet Wagner (@janetswags) April 18, 2025

Oz’s comment has sparked outrage particularly among patients with lifelong or genetically inherited illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease and autoimmune conditions, for whom daily medication is a necessity, not a choice. Originally published on Latin Times