One year following the launch of Inman’s The Basics newsletter, our weekly dispatch of must-reads for new agents, we’ll spend the month of August digging deeper into what it takes to survive against the odds as a new agent in a tough market.

They know (or think they know) all the latest gossip. They enforce the HOA regulations. They’ll call the authorities for the slightest perceived infraction. And they’re sure they know more about real estate (and everything else) than you do — especially when you’re a new agent. Her name is Karen. His name is (probably) Ken.

From the know-it-all colleague to the insufferable client, tell us about your worst experience with a Karen (or Ken). What qualifications did they have for their opinion or did they just make it up as they went along? Did they attempt to be (passive-aggressively) nice or just straight-up ask to speak to your manager? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.