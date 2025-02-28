A swiftly traveling clipper-type storm dropping southward across the Great Lakes will usher in mid-winter Arctic air for the weekend. A mix of precipitation starts to brush Buffalo metro northward toward mid-late afternoon which changes to rain showers across much of the region Friday evening. The rain and any mix quickly changes to snow showers toward Saturday morning with sharply falling temperatures.

Moderating temperatures take hold during the first half of next week. A rapidly deepening storm traveling by west of our area toward Wednesday could drag a quick hit of unseasonably warmth into the region midweek, along with potentially damaging wind gusts.

FRIDAY: Early Flurry south, Rain Showers possibly mixed with some snow or sleet Develops especially Buffalo metro no’ward mid-late afternoon, Windy late, Late Day High: 37-42, Wind: W 8-15 mph increases from the S 15-25 gusts to 40 mph late

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mainly Rain lower terrain, more of a Wintry Mix on the hills. Turning Sharply Colder with Snow Showers toward morning with a possible flash freeze, Temperatures will be well into the 30s to near 40 overnight dropping to 21 Niagara Falls to 27 PA border by AM. Wind: SW shifts to W 20-30 gusts to 45 mph

SATURDAY: Bitter Wind Chill, Snow Showers settle southward toward Ski Country, temps plummet through 20s into 10s by late afternoon, Low: 12

SUNDAY: Bitter Wind Chill, Lots of Clouds, Localized Lake Effect Snow Showers drop southward into the area off Lake Huron, High: 20, Low: 15

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, High: 32, Low: 27

TUESDAY: Milder, Few Mixed Morning Snow/Rain Showers changes to Rain Showers, High: 45, Low: 39

WEDNESDAY: Potentially Damaging Wind Gusts, Mild, Soaking Morning Rain, tapers to Scattered Rain Showers for the afternoon, Some Breaks in the Clouds later, High: 55, Low: 28

THURSDAY: Turning Colder during the day, Snow Showers, High: 28, Low: 21

