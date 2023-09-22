Tems has spoken out against the rumors that she’s pregnant with Future’s child, which have taken a hold on social media.

The Nigerian singer took to Twitter early Friday (September 22) to clear the air regarding the speculation surrounding her and Pluto.

“Lmao bruh what the hell is going on in this place,” she replied to a Twitter user who reacted to the rumors by calling them “dumb.”

The 28-year-old then posted a disappointed-looking selfie along with the caption: “In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!”

The rumors were seemingly sparked by a video of Tems attending the recent Burberry Summer 2024 fashion show in London, where some speculated that she was sporting a baby bump behind her vest top and oversized zip coat.

It’s unclear how Future’s name became entangled in the rumors, but he and Tems joined forces last year on his chart-topping, Grammy-winning single “Wait For U” alongside Drake.

Future already has more than a basketball starting lineup at his disposal as he reportedly has eight kids with eight different women, while Tems currently has no children.

On the music side, the If Orange Was a Place songstress has laid relatively low this year as she has yet to release any solo music, which has left some fans feeling frustrated.

“Baby are you pulling a Rihanna on us? Where are our songs,” one person asked in the comments section of a recent Instagram post.

As for Future, the Atlanta rap kingpin is currently prepping a joint project with Metro Boomin, who recently hailed it as “album of the year.”

A release date for the album has yet to be announced, but Metro said earlier this year that it would “definitely” arrive before 2024.

The pair have formed a formidable partnership over the years having linked up for hits like “Mask Off,” “Jumpman,” “Monster,” “Where Ya At,” “Low Life,” and many more.