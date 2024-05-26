Erik ten Hag addressed rumours that Manchester United may sack him even after winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City in a post-match press conference on Saturday, 25 May.

The Dutch manager’s future at the club has been under speculation after their lowest finish in the Premier League since 1990.

After Saturday’s 2-1 victory, Ten Hag pledged to “keep going” with his players.

“If they don’t want me any more, then I go anywhere else to win trophies,” he added.