If you’ve spent time in remote and often wild forests, deserts, grasslands and other ecosystems across America, there’s a good chance you’ve noticed a growing hush: From insects to apex predators, there are fewer animals in the wild. A recent global study found a 73% decline in all wildlife over the last 50 years. Things are better in North America, but we still have a big problem – a 39% decline in wildlife. Because of a combination of climate change, pollution, habitat loss, and other deadly threats, it’s a tough world out there for many of our most beloved animal species. But there’s a lot we can do to give our beleaguered animal friends a fighting chance at survival. Here are 10 of the most endangered American species and what we can do to help them. Manatees

Florida’s lovable sea cows are one of the state’s signature animals, but whether they know it or not, these gentle giants are facing an existential threat. Today, fewer than 10,000 manatees survive in the waters of Florida. That’s because the species has experienced a horrific die-off in recent years. Between 2020 and 2022, more than 2,500 manatees died, mostly from starvation because of the decline of seagrass, manatees’ favorite food. And hundreds more died in 2023 and 2024. The seagrass shortage has gotten so bad that the state at one point had to drop hundreds of tons of lettuce into the water to keep manatees from starving to death en masse. To save the manatees, we’re working to reduce the pollution that’s killing Florida’s seagrass, and restore the seagrass beds we’ve already lost. We’re also working to restore manatees to the endangered species list. With help from manatee lovers everywhere, we hope that these wonderful creatures can once again chow down in peace Red wolves

Red wolves are the most endangered wolf species in the world. Although they once roamed across much of the Eastern United States, red wolves were hunted almost to extinction by the 1970s. Today, fewer than 20 red wolves survive in the wild, inhabiting a tiny patch of Eastern North Carolina. Even as the species teeters on the edge of survival, five red wolves died in collisions on the nearby highway in 2023 and 2024. In 2024, for example, the death of one male red wolf on the highway resulted in his five pups starving to death. For the red wolves to get a second chance, we need to build wildlife crossings so wolves can roam and hunt without the risk of being run down by cars. With a $25 million federal grant, the state can now get started on this important project. We can’t allow any more wolves to die in tragic and avoidable collisions. North Atlantic right whales

Right whale moms and calves spend time off the coast of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida before heading north.

Once, thousands of North Atlantic right whales swam the East Coast of the United States. But right whales’ curiosity and sociability made them a perfect target for whalers, who virtually wiped out the species by the 1920s. Today, an estimated 370 North Atlantic right whales remain, and of these, only about 70 are females of calf-bearing age. Their numbers are still declining; they’re no longer hunted, but they’re often struck by speeding ships and boats and entangled in fishing lines In particular, crab and lobster traps pose a huge threat to whales, because their long, trailing ropes can easily entangle whales. Those that swim away are worn down by the weight of heavy fishing lines. Unable to extricate themselves, many entrapped whales slowly die of starvation and exhaustion. To save the whales, we need to educate the public about ropeless fishing gear, in particular traps that use inflatable “balloons” (rather than ropes) to bring the catch to the surface. A fisherman in South Carolina called the new, ropeless gear “so simple to use it’s stupid.” Now that’s a good sign. American bumblebee









Hans | Pixabay.com

The American bumblebee population has declined by 90% since 2000. That’s bad news for the crops and wild plants that depend on bees for pollination. Neonicotinoid pesticides, also known as neonics, are one of the biggest culprits in the deaths of so many bumblebees. These pesticides are widely used across the country, killing bees in huge numbers. Bee lovers have joined us in working to limit the use of these pesticides, particularly in consumer-grade products. Together, we’ve already succeeded in helping the bumblebees by limiting neonics in 12 states. Eastern hellbender









USGS | Public Domain

Also known by such delightful names as a “snot otter” or “lasagna lizard,” the Eastern hellbender isn’t exactly cute, but it’s a remarkable species nonetheless. Measuring up to two feet long, these are the largest salamanders in North America, with a lineage that dates back over 160 million years. But these lumpy lizards are also extremely sensitive to water pollution, so their numbers have fallen dramatically in recent years. Right now, we’re working with wildlife enthusiasts to secure funding for state action plans geared toward protecting animals like the Eastern hellbender. We’re also pushing for endangered species protections to ensure that snot otters can continue to enchant our world with their weirdness. Monarch butterfly

Every year, America’s orange and black monarch butterflies embark on an epic migration to Mexico. The journey lasts longer than any monarch’s lifespan, so the butterflies lay their eggs on native milkweed plants in the hopes that their children will continue the journey. Unfortunately, the decline of native milkweed has hit the monarch butterflies hard. Their numbers have fallen by over 80% since the 1990s, with fewer monarchs gathering in their Mexico valley winter homes. To protect the monarchs, we’re joining local groups in encouraging governments to plant more native milkweed and create a highway for these creatures to travel on their miraculous migration. And we’re working to protect the monarch under the Endangered Species Act. Southern resident orcas









NOAA | Public Domain

Southern resident orcas are a population of killer whales living in Puget Sound. These whales are celebrities; many are widely known by name in the local community. However, fewer than 75 of these impressive carnivores remain. A big reason for their decline is the loss of their primary food, Chinook salmon. Normally, these salmon migrate from rivers inland and into the mouths of the waiting orcas. But the construction of dams have reduced the flow of salmon by up to 90%. We want to remove some of these outdated dams and give the orcas better access to their food. Bethany Beach firefly

While not as famous as the other species on this list, the Bethany Beach firefly is still worth mentioning — and protecting. These fireflies are known for their distinctive green “double flash” pattern. The Bethany Beach fireflies live only on small patches of beach on the East Coast, but new developments are destroying much of that habitat. Without the light of these fireflies, the beaches would be just a little colder and a little less wild. The Bethany Beach fireflies need endangered species protection, which is why our supporters have submitted thousands of comments in support of the Bethany beach firefly to the Fish and Wildlife Service. American bison

A Plains bison.

Less than 200 years ago, bison ruled the Great Plains. Up to 60 million of them roamed in herds that could shake the earth. But systematic slaughter in the 19th century reduced the bison to just a few hundred. Careful recovery efforts have brought bison back from the brink, but the species still faces huge hurdles to recovery. In Colorado, for example, bison still lack the protections enjoyed by other big game, as of 2025. Because of that, it’s still completely legal to shoot wild bison that wander into the state. We’re working to protect the bison and pass a new bill to eliminate egregious bison hunting. California condor









Wirestock | Adobe Stock

All these stories may seem disheartening, but there are plenty of examples of species recovering from the very edge of extinction. One of the greatest success stories has been the California condor, the largest land bird in North America. In 1982, only 22 California condors existed in the world, but careful recovery programs have boosted that number to over 500. Now, the condors once again soar over the Western United States. If we take action now, there’s hope that we can repeat the success of the California condor and save other struggling species.

