Many of us go through our day to day lives, feeling fatigued. Lots of things can cause it, such as not drinking enough water, working too many hours, or not getting enough sleep. We may jump to trying quick, fatigue-busting habits, such as drinking more caffeine or long afternoon naps, but these can actually cause more harm than good.

Here are some lesser known but still effective ways to improve your energy levels.

1. Try Adaptogenic Herbs

If you’re looking for a natural way to beat fatigue, then you may want to try adaptogenic herbs. If you haven’t heard of adaptogens before, they’re natural substances that your body makes. They are designed to help your body reduce stressors, whether that’s physical, chemical, or biological, by supporting the adrenal glands. These glands are known for managing the stress hormone cortisol.

Examples of adaptogens include:

Ashwagandha

Rhodiola

Ginseng

Introducing adaptogens into your diet can have all sorts of great benefits, such as evening out your energy levels, so you find it easier to handle fatigue.

Many adaptogenic supplements are available at health stores, or they also come in the form of tea, which will help you relax naturally and get a good night’s sleep.

2. Wear EMF-Protection Clothing

Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) are everywhere, but the majority of people are unfamiliar with them and the effects they might be having on our health. EMFs are the signals given off by our devices, including Wi-Fi routers, Bluetooth headphones, smartphones, and more, which makes it impossible for us to cut them from our lives completely.

It’s important to note that the effects of EMFs on health are still a topic of ongoing research; however, studies that suggest EMFs can cause a range of symptoms, including fatigue.

Like we said, getting rid of these devices is a no-go for the majority of us, but there are easier and more innovative ways to combat EMF. One way is by wearing EMF-protection clothing from trusted brands like HAVN Wear. Their caps, t-shirts, blankets and other clothing materials are woven with silver fibers that act as shields against EMF signals. Wearing them can reduce the symptoms of EMF, including fatigue.

3. Soak Up That Early-Morning Sunshine

Many of us spend a lot of time cooped up inside, especially when we’re feeling tired. Natural sunlight, especially early morning sunlight, can actually improve your energy levels. This is because sunlight regulates your circadian rhythm, which controls your sleep-wake cycle.

Because of this, you probably want to soak up some sun within an hour of waking up. This will spur your body into producing cortisol, which is a steroid hormone that can help you feel more alert.

4. Practice Deep Breathing Techniques

Deep breathing is a big part of mindful living, and there’s a reason for that: just a few minutes can recharge your energy reserves and make you feel more awake.

Box Breathing

This is a fantastic breathing technique that can make you feel more present and alert by increasing oxygen to the brain. It’s particularly good in times of stress.

Inhale for 4 seconds Hold for 4 seconds Exhale for 4 seconds Hold again for 4 seconds

5. Eat Less Sugar

We all know that too much sugar can be bad for you. But did you know that rather than wake you up, it can cause fatigue. Sure, sugar might give you the brief spike in energy you’ve been craving, but it can also lead to energy crashes, making you even more tired and irritable than you were before.

To reduce fatigue, ditch sugarly snacks and go for whole foods, instead. Things like seeds, nuts and plenty of veg will release your energy slowly, which is more sustainable throughout the day.

6. Go for a Walk After Meals

It’s not just sugary sweets that can make you feel tired: meals can also increase feelings of fatigue. You might even feel the urge to lie down or take a nap after a particularly big lunch or evening meal.

Instead, we recommend going for a walk. It doesn’t have to be long. 10-15 minutes is enough to stimulate your digestive system and blood circulation. You’ll experience a natural energy boost to make you feel lighter and get you through the rest of the day.

7. Try Short Power Naps

If you’re feeling tired lately, you might be tempted to take hour-long naps. But the truth is, these longer naps can do more harm than good. When you nap for thirty minutes or longer, your body descends into those deeper stages of sleep. So if you wake up after a nap feeling groggy and disoriented, that’s why.

Instead, we recommend taking short 10-20 minute naps to help your brain recharge – especially in the early afternoon. These type of naps will give you the boost you need.

8. Try Electrolyte-Rich Drinks to Keep Hydrated

Dehydration is a huge cause of fatigue, and the majority of people think they drink more than they actually do. We recommend drinking water with electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, to help give you more energy.

Try drinking coconut water, sports drinks with low sugar, or dissolving electrolyte tablets in your water. Once you’ve replenished any lost minerals, you’ll start to feel less tired.

9. Take Regular Screen Breaks

If you use your computer for work or you’re always scrolling on your phone, this can cause headaches, eye strain and, of course, fatigue. Our devices give off blue light, which suppresses melatonin hormone production. Since this hormone regulates sleep, suppressing it can lead to bad sleep quality and fatigue.

Take screen breaks. Stand up and stretch every hour for five minutes. Try to give your eyes a break every 20 minutes.

10. Try Light Exercise

If you’re feeling exhausted, exercise is probably the last thing you want to do. However, light physical activity can actually do wonders for your fatigue. Studies have shown that exercising regularly, even if it’s just a short walk, encourages your body to give off more endorphins, which will put you in a better mood and make you feel more energized.

We recommend yoga, stretching, or even a gentle bike ride.

Conclusion

If you suffer from fatigue, you may feel like it’s controlling your life. But it doesn’t have to be this way. The 10 ways listed above can naturally improve your energy levels and help you feel less tired. However, if your fatigue doesn’t improve, it’s important to see a doctor, as they’ll be able to identify any deficiencies.

Image by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

The editorial staff of Medical News Bulletin had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Medical News Bulletin. Medical News Bulletin does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products or services, nor do we endorse any products, services, or links in our Sponsored Articles.