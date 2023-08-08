Destiny Udogie, 20, Tottenham

Tottenham acted quickly last summer to sign Destiny Udogie, one of the finest young talents in Italy. The youngster spent last season back on loan with Udinese, where the regular gametime did him the world of good. Spurs have an abundance of full-backs but, if pre-season is anything to go by, the 20-year-old will be their first choice left-back under Ange Postecoglou. Udogie is excited by that prospect. Speaking earlier this summer, he said of his manager: “I like his idea of football. He wants to play with the ball. It’s not like I defend and counterattack. I want to have the ball.”

Ian Maatsen, 21, Chelsea

Ian Maatsen was key for Burnley last season as they won the Championship and he has featured regularly under Mauricio Pochettino for Chelsea in pre-season, notably providing the assist for Nicolas Jackson in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle. Although primarily a left-back, a position where Chelsea have various options, Maatsen can operate in a number of roles, which Pochettino will appreciate. The Dutchman may yet on go loan. Be it with Chelsea or elsewhere, the 21-year-old is one to keep an eye on this season.

Carney Chukwuemeka, 19, Chelsea

Another Chelsea youngster looking to make an impact this season, Carney Chukwuemeka will hope he has done enough in pre-season to warrant a more prominent role in the first team. He joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for £20m last summer and went on to make 14 appearances in the league, without ever starting and finishing a game. Chukwuemeka should feature more frequently this season, especially given the lack of midfielders available to Mauricio Pochettino. Chelsea went undefeated across their five pre-season matches in the US, with the 19-year-old playing in all five.

Cole Palmer, 21, Manchester City

Cole Palmer featured sporadically for Manchester City last season, however he gave the watching world a glimpse of his talent when he came off the bench on Sunday during the Community Shield. He operates best through the middle, but Palmer played off the right flank at Wembley and bagged a sublime opener for the treble winners. Riyad Mahrez’s departure means Palmer should be given more minutes for Pep Guardiola’s side in the coming campaign.

Kobbie Mainoo, 18, Manchester United

Kobbie Mainoo looked excellent in pre-season before he picked up an injury in a friendly against Real Madrid. The 18-year-old was given the chance to push for a spot and he grabbed that opportunity with both hands. Mainoo started against Arsenal and Real Madrid on the club’s tour of the US. The teenager’s performances have seemingly softened Manchester United’s stance on Scott McTominay and Fred, with both players free to leave if their price tags are met. When Mainoo returns to full fitness, he will hope to become a regular feature in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Kobbie Mainoo looked good for Manchester Unitedin pre-season. Photograph: Fredrik Solstad/Shutterstock

Cameron Archer, 21, Aston Villa

Cameron Archer certainly benefited from his loan move in January. The 21-year-old forward left Aston Villa for Middlesbrough at the turn of the year and was instrumental for Michael Carrick’s side. He scored 11 goals and provided six assists as Middlesbrough rose up the table and qualified for the playoffs. Archer may find first-team chances hard to come by at Villa, with Ollie Watkins and club-record signing Moussa Diaby above him in the pecking order, but Villa will need a bigger squad this season to compete in the Europa Conference League. If Villa look to send him on loan for the year, a season with another Premier League club may be the next logical step in his development.

Ben Doak, 17, Liverpool

Liverpool were expected to bring in plenty of new midfielders this summer given the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keïta and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but so far they have only signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. The young players at the club will fancy their chances of regular game time, with Ben Doak hoping his pre-season cameos will convince Jürgen Klopp to give him more minutes. A winger by trade, the teenager can operate in an advanced central role. Given Liverpool’s lack of options in this area, Doak could find himself in the team sooner than expected.

Matheus França, 19, Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha’s move to Galatasaray forced Crystal Palace into action and they responded with the big-money addition of Matheus França from Brazilian club Flamengo. The 19-year-old had been linked with Chelsea, but Palace took the plunge on the teenager, spending up to £26m. França, who can operate out wide or as a striker, hardly pulled up any trees in the first half of the Brasileiro campaign, scoring just the once. That being said, he works hard when out of possession and is able to drive his side forward on the ball.

Facundo Buonanotte, 18, Brighton

Facundo Buonanotte joined Brighton in January from Argentinian club Rosario Central. After taking a few months to settle in England, the teenager will hope to establish himself as a first-team regular under Roberto De Zerbi. Buonanotte scored one goal and assisted another last season as Brighton finished sixth. The addition of João Pedro and emergence of Julio Enciso may limit his minutes but, with the club also playing in the Europa League, the 18-year-old should still get plenty of opportunities.

James Trafford, 20, Burnley

No goalkeeper kept more clean sheets than James Trafford (22) in League One last season and his performances for England at the U21 Euros boosted his reputation even further. The 20-year-old’s performances for Bolton, where he was loaned, and country caught the eye of Burnley, who paid Manchester City £15m to secure his services. It’s a hefty fee for such a young keeper but Trafford has proven he can shoulder expectations. His presence in goal will be a huge boost for Vincent Kompany as Burnley try to consolidate their place in the top flight.