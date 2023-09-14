Tencent

-backed Tuhu Car plans to raise up to 1.26 billion Hong Kong dollars ($160.89 million) through an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

The company said Thursday it plans to sell nearly 40.62 million shares, and is marketing them at a price range of between HK$28 to HK$31 a share.

Tuhu provides integrated online and offline platforms for automotive service in China.