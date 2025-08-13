The market is looking forward to the launch of Valorant Mobile, a highly-anticipated smartphone version of Riot Games Inc.’s seminal title.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s revenue climbed a better-than-anticipated 15%, bolstering investor expectations that its expanding gaming and social media portfolio will propel its efforts in a global AI race.

China’s most valuable company reported revenue of 184.5 billion yuan ($25.7 billion) for the three months ended June, about 3% higher than analysts’ projections. It managed double-digit growth in most major business segments including advertising, which it attributed to AI-driven enhancements. Shares in major shareholder Prosus NV extended gains in Europe, climbing as much as 3.9%.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Tencent is accelerating spending on AI research after rivals from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. launched models to compete with the likes of OpenAI and Anthropic. But while others seek to outdo each other with a procession of platforms, Tencent’s approach focuses more on integrating the technology into its services and content — a point it reinforced in Wednesday’s results statement. DeepSeek’s R1 and its own Hunyuan model help power a suite of products and games, while Tencent’s cloud unit rents out computing to clients keen to train or run AI systems.

The world’s biggest games publisher kicks off a closely watched earnings season for Chinese big tech firms, which are riding investor euphoria around the breakout success of DeepSeek. After years of regulatory scrutiny and Covid-era disruption, the country’s biggest tech firms are once again ramping up deals and competing fiercely for users to propel growth.

Like Big Tech in the US, much of the industry’s attention is also focused on how to harness AI — and monetize it. The Shenzhen firm counts on marquee gaming franchises and super-app WeChat to fund such initiatives. On Wednesday, Tencent reported a faster-than-expected 17% rise in net income, driven by improving margins across most divisions.

Tencent has gained more than $170 billion of market value this year, though some analysts think it remains undervalued relative to peers such as Meta Platforms Inc. That 30% gain in 2025 trails Alibaba, whose Qwen family of models consistently ranks among the industry’s top performers. A potential global downturn this year — coupled with the Trump administration’s tariffs campaign – threatens to hurt Tencent’s sprawling online businesses from payments to advertising and cloud computing.