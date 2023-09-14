Tender Coconut Pudding is a mild, creamy dessert made using tender coconut, tender coconut water, agar agar, condensed milk and sugar. Tender Coconut Pudding is a special dessert for weekend or holiday lunch at home. Let us learn to make Elaneer Pudding with step by step pictures and video.

Tender Coconut Pudding is one of the easy and rich desserts that you can make in no time. It just needs time for mixing up and setting it in fridge, tastes so good.

About Tender Coconut Pudding

Tender coconut pudding is a delicious dessert made using tender coconut water and flesh as main ingredients. It’s a popular dessert in some tropical regions and is loved for its creamy and mildly sweet taste.

Tender coconut is called Elaneer in tamil. It is a natural body coolant and its very refreshing to have it during summer. Tender Coconut Pudding is known for its natural coconut flavor and the unique texture provided by the tender coconut flesh. Condensed milk adds a nice creaminess and richness to this dessert adjust the sweetness according to your preference.

This pudding is a perfect dessert to beat the heat and to treat yourself when crave for something creamy and sweet.

Tender Coconut Pudding Video





Ingredients

Tender coconut – I used 2 whole tender coconuts for this recipe. Both tender coconut water and tender coconut pulp are used for this pudding.

Boiled full fat milk is used. Sweetener – Sugar and condensed milk are added.

– Sugar and condensed milk are added. Agar agar powder – Agar agar powder is used as a setting agent for this pudding.

Why this recipe works?

Easy and quick to make

Sets perfectly, Tastes rich and delicious

Easily available ingredients

Tender Coconut Pudding Step by Step

1.To a mixer jar add 1/2 cup tender coconut pulp along with little of tender coconut water to grind to a puree.

2.Puree it and set aside.

3.Add 1 cup boiled full fat milk to a sauce pan.

4.Add 3 tablespoon sugar to it.

5.Add 1/2 cup condensed milk to it.

6.Mix it well. Cook for just 2 minutes, switch off and set aside.

7.Now to another sauce pan – add 1 cup tender coconut water to it.

8.Add 1 and 1/2 teaspoon agar agar powder to it.

9.Whisk it well for it dissolve completely.

10.Let it come to a boil.

11.Give a quick mix and switch it off.

12.Add agar agar mixture to milk.

13.Add tender coconut pulp to it.

14.Whisk it well be quick after this as the pudding will start to set.

15.Immediately pour into pudding molds or any heat proof bowl.

16.Set it in the fridge for 1 hour at least minimum.

17.Now run a knife at the edges and invert to demold. You can even dip the base of the mold in warm water to make demolding easier.

18.Tender coconut pudding is ready!

19.Run a knife at the edges like shown here.

20.Invert and demold.

21.Pudding ready to serve!

Refreshing tender coconut pudding ready to be served!

Expert Tips

I have tried the same pudding using agar agar strands and it did not set this well so I have used agar agar powder here.

If you want a more jiggly pudding you can add 1 and 1/4 teaspoon agar agar powder.

I have not used any other flavoring here as I wanted the full flavor of tender coconut but cardamom powder blends well with this pudding you can 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder if you prefer.

If you want to add agar agar strands then add 10 grams for this recipe. Cut the strips soak it in tender coconut water then heat it up so that dissolving is easier.

I did not strain the agar agar mixture as it gets dissolves easily. If using agar agar strands it is better to strain and add.

Serving & Storing Suggestion

Tender Coconut Pudding can be served as such as it tastes great on its own.

This pudding keeps well in room temperature for 1 day and another day in fridge. As it has tender coconut as main ingredient I would not suggest to store more than that.

FAQS

1.Can I use agar agar strands?

You can use agar agar strands replacing agar agar powder but with as far as I have tried with strands the pudding does not set well as with powder but still taste wise good.

2.Is tender coconut pudding healthy?

As tender coconut is fresh, natural and healthy the pudding not only taste good but has a lot of health benefits too.

