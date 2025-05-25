Riyadh – Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Abdulmajeed Y. Alshamekh as a Managing Director in the firm’s Riyadh office. Abdulmajeed is a seasoned investment and strategy executive with deep expertise in public-private partnerships (PPP), Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) structuring, large-scale investment transactions and government advisory across the region.

At Teneo, Abdulmajeed will work across multiple business lines, both in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. His experience will be particularly invaluable to Teneo’s new Capital Projects & Infrastructure team in their PPP and private finance initiative implementation engagements. Teneo has been operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over ten years and continues to accelerate the build out of its team, service offering and client base across the country.

Prior to joining Teneo, Abdulmajeed served as Investment Portfolio Director at the Saudi Ministry of Sport, where he led high-impact PPP and real estate initiatives. Earlier in his public sector career, Abdulmajeed played a key role at the Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, leading several major PPP transactions. He has advised several central government bodies while serving as a Deputy Minister advisor at the Ministry of Economy and Planning. His committee engagements include the National Incentives Committee, the FDI Committee, the LUCID Purchase Agreement Committee and the RCRC Trade Balance Committee.

Abdulmajeed also worked in the Vision2030 Office at the Saudi Ministry of Commerce, where he supported the Minister of Commerce as an advisory board member and oversaw key PMO tasks tied to Vision 2030 initiatives. Prior to his government experience, Abdulmajeed advised on M&A transactions valued at SAR 1.4 billion with AlKhair Capital and co-managed three mutual funds on TASI as a financial analyst and assistant fund manager at Saudi Kuwaiti Finance House.

Nick McDonagh, Senior Managing Director and Teneo’s regional leader in the Middle East, said: “We are delighted to welcome Abdulmajeed to Teneo. His experience across government, investment, sports and infrastructure significantly strengthens our range of capabilities and senior team in the Kingdom. We expect Abdulmajeed to play a major role in Teneo’s continued support of clients navigating one of the world’s most ambitious and dynamic economic transformations.”

Matthew Wilde, Co-CEO of Teneo’s Middle East Financial Advisory business, added: “Abdulmajeed’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in talent that aligns with our clients’ evolving needs. His unique leadership and market insight will be instrumental in helping clients deliver on complex mandates and achieve strategic impact under Vision 2030 and beyond.”

Abdulmajeed Alshamekh said: “I’m very excited to join Teneo and to continue to help tell Saudi Arabia’s story. We have a great opportunity to grow our multi-disciplinary advisory offering on the ground in the Kingdom – from strategic and financial communications to financial advisory, investment structuring and management consulting. The calibre of Teneo’s team, their culture and their unique platform means the firm is perfectly placed to accelerate the ambitions of its clients in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

