Wake up, Tenno! Coinciding with Gamescom, Digital Extremes’ latest celebration of all things Warframe will take place August 26. TennoCon 2023 will be a celebration of 10 years of Warframe, and as such will feature incredible panels, reveals, giveaways, in-game rewards, and tons more.

TennoCon 2023 Start Time

This year’s TennoCon showcase kicks off on August 26 at 9:30 AM PT, 12:30 PM ET, or 5:30 PM BST! Along the way, you’ll get to take a look at some of the amazing care put into the game over the last 10 years, from art and sound development insight from the devs to cosplay from the community! It will all end with TennoLive, which will feature the biggest reveals so don’t miss it! TennoLive will start on August 26 at 1:30 PM PT, that’s 4:30 PM ET for east coast folks, and 9:30 PM BST for our UK friends! (Brew that coffee extra strong.)

Where to Watch TennoCon 2023

If you don’t want to miss a single moment, Tenno, be assured IGN will make tuning in to TennoCon 2023 a breeze. You can catch the stream on any of these links:

And for those of you Tennos looking to equip your Warframe for the first time, be sure to check out IGN’s coverage for guides and the latest news !

What to Expect From TennoCon 2023

TennoCon 2023 will be the seventh iteration of the Warframe convention and promises a schedule full of panels, a cosplay contest with a $10,000 CAD prize, before capping off with the main event when the next era of Warframe will be revealed: TennoLive.

If you’re looking for more ways to add to your TennoCon 2023 experience, keep an eye out for the TennoCon 2023 Digital Bundle — featuring TennoCon-exclusive customizations for your Warframe as well as access to Baro’s TennoCon Relay, where you can browse the Void Trader’s entire inventory!

Additionally, this year there will be three ways to reinforce your Arsenal during TennoCon:

Starting August 26, log in to Warframe to claim the Dex Operator and Drifter Suit

Get the Gotva Prime Rifle when you watch TennoCon for 30 minutes between 12:30 p.m.. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET

Get Gara Prime when you watch TennoLive for 30 minutes between 4:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET