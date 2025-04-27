Tens of thousands of people gathered at the 30th Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the University of Southern California campus Saturday, packing sold-out panels and waiting in huge lines to get the signatures of their favorite authors.

The annual festival features readings, screenings and panels with authors and other speakers. This weekend, it is expected to bring together more than 550 storytellers across seven outdoor stages and 15 indoor venues.

It was too soon to know how many people attended the event as of midday Saturday. But the sun was shining following a rainy morning, and an organizer said the fest looked “super crowded,” estimating upwards of 85,000 people would attend by the end of the day.

More than 100 people gathered inside the Eileen Norris Cinema Theatre at noon Saturday to hear authors E.A. Hanks, Laurie Woolever, Sloane Crosley and Kareem Rosser discuss writing and processing grief with moderator Elizabeth Crane.

The authors reflected on the nature and stages of grief during the hour-long panel. Many experienced dual losses — entering their writing process thinking they would be reflecting on one loss, only for another to occur.

“Even if those five stages do exist, it’s so nonlinear,” said Crane, who has written numerous works of fiction as well as a debut memoir.

There were humorous moments amid the writers’ accounts of tragedy. The crowd laughed as Crosley and Hanks bantered about good Spotify playlists to listen to when writing about suicide.

In “Grief Is for People,” Crosley grieves the jewelry she loses in a burglary, until she is forced to also reckon with the loss of her best friend and mentor to suicide.

Hanks is the author of “The 10,” a memoir that follows her journey traveling alone on Interstate 10 as she tries to process the life and death of her mother, as well as the death of a close friend. She is the daughter of Tom Hanks and his first wife, Susan Dillingham, who used the stage name Samantha Lewes.

Hanks also shared some insight into her process writing about grief.

“If anyone is out there and is trying to write, know that it gets better,” Hanks said of “choking” after receiving her first book deal. “This book took a decade, so the catharsis of publishing … was about my creative recovery.”

The festival kicked off Friday evening with the 45th Los Angeles Times Book Prizes ceremony at USC’s Bovard Auditorium. The prizes recognize outstanding literary achievements and celebrate the highest quality of writing from authors at all stages of their careers.

Winners were announced in 13 categories for works published last year. Find a full list of winners here .

Additionally, award-winning author Pico Iyer received the Robert Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement, and celebrated poet Amanda Gorman received the Innovator’s Award for her work promoting literacy, empowering youth and raising awareness on important issues.

The ceremony opened with remarks by Times Executive Editor Terry Tang and was emceed by Times columnist LZ Granderson.

“In a world that is now feeling so confusing and distressing, this weekend gives all of us a chance to find a sense of unity, purpose and support,” Tang said.