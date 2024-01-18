Pakistan has launched air strikes on Iran, allegedly targeting separatist militants and killing at least seven people, in an attack that has further raised tensions in the region.

Key points: Pakistan said the air strikes on Iran were targeting “terrorist hideouts” belonging to a separatist group

Pakistan said the air strikes on Iran were targeting “terrorist hideouts” belonging to a separatist group It came after Iran admitted to attacking Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistan

It came after Iran admitted to attacking Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistan The attacks have further raised tensions in the volatile region

Iranian media reported several missiles hit a village on Thursday in the Sistan-Balochistan province that borders Pakistan, killing three women and four children — all non-Iranians.

Local state television quoted an anonymous Iranian official who said Iran strongly condemned the attack and “demanded an immediate explanation” from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s air strikes came two days after Iran said it had attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry described their attack as “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts”.

“This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said the “action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities”.

A Pakistani intelligence source told Reuters the strikes were carried out by military aircraft.

“Our forces have conducted strikes to target Baloch militants inside Iran,” the intelligence official in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, said.

“The targeted militants belong to BLF,” he added, referring to the Balochistan Liberation Front, which seeks independence for Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Pakistan had recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday, after it said civilians had been hit and two children killed in Iran’s attack on Tuesday.

Iranian state television, quoting an anonymous official after Pakistan’s strike, said Iran strongly condemned the attack and “demanded an immediate explanation” from Pakistan.

Pakistan and Iran have in the past had rocky relations, but the strikes are the highest-profile cross-border intrusion in recent years.

The attacks also raised the threat of violence spreading in a Middle East unsettled by Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

ABC/wires