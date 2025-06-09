IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
-
Now Playing
Tensions rise as Trump deploys National Guard amid L.A. protests
02:34
-
UP NEXT
First look at preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
01:57
-
Good News: Triple organ transplant recipient meets with donor’s family
02:38
-
Israel threatens aid boat heading to Gaza carrying Greta Thunberg
01:04
-
At least 22 injured after boat fire near the Bronx
01:14
-
New Trump travel ban set to go into effect
02:05
-
At least 2 people killed as storms push through South
01:31
-
Multiple people injured after skydiving plane crash in Tennessee
01:40
-
California Democrats blast Trump’s decision to deploy National Guard
01:55
-
Tens of millions of people at risk for severe weather
01:20
-
Fugitive ex-police chief captured after escaping prison
01:46
-
Trump: Elon Musk will face ‘very serious consequences’ if he funds Democratic candidates
02:31
-
Tensions grow in L.A. amid protests over immigration operations
01:37
-
‘Miracle workers’: Hospital staff help arrange surprise graduation ceremony for Texas teen
03:08
-
Whooping cough cases surge across the country
01:34
-
Russia launches deadly strikes on Ukraine
01:09
-
Possible mass shooting thwarted at Michigan high school graduation
01:33
-
Trump on Musk: ‘I’m not thinking about Elon’
01:22
-
Abrego Garcia charged with human smuggling
02:32
-
College graduate with rare condition shocks classmates when she walks across stage
01:21
Nightly News
-
Now Playing
Tensions rise as Trump deploys National Guard amid L.A. protests
02:34
-
UP NEXT
First look at preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
01:57
-
Good News: Triple organ transplant recipient meets with donor’s family
02:38
-
Israel threatens aid boat heading to Gaza carrying Greta Thunberg
01:04
-
At least 22 injured after boat fire near the Bronx
01:14
-
New Trump travel ban set to go into effect
02:05
Nightly News Netcast
NBC News Channel
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Nightly News
Play All