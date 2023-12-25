Unleash the power of seamless charging with Tera’s portable and home EV chargers – check out three standout offerings below.

As we head into an electrified future, Tera is leading from the front in revolutionizing the way we power up our EVs. Tera’s state-of-the-art charging infrastructure is designed to redefine convenience, sustainability, and the joy of the electric driving experience.

Discover Tera’s range of home and portable EV chargers that seamlessly blend advanced technology with practicality for a hassle-free charging experience. Tera is California-based and offers both telephone and email customer support.

P01 Level 1 and 2 Portable Charger

The P01 Level 1 and 2 portable charger / Credit Tera

Tera’s P01 Level 1 and 2 Portable Charger is a versatile piece of equipment with a user-friendly touchscreen, a sophisticated smart app, and seamless integration with your EV’s onboard system for plug-and-play functionality. The smart LED screen on the portable charger displays amperage, charging speed, input voltage, delay time, and charging practices.

The 240V P01 features an output of up to 32A, achieving charging rates of up to 25 mph. And if you need some flexibility when you’re out and about, it supports Level 1 and Level 2 charging. It’s compatible with all SAE J1772 EVs and Teslas and includes a free J1772 to Tesla adapter. It also comes with a wall mount for when you use it at home and a storage bag for when you’re on the go.

A NEMA 5-15P to 14-50R adapter cord is included. And it’s safe: It’s ETL certified, Energy Star, FCC certified, and has an IP66 rating.

You can buy Tera’s P01 Level 1 and 2 Portable EV Charger on Amazon here.

P02 Level 1 and 2 Portable Charger

The P02 Level 1 and 2 portable charger / Credit Tera

Introducing the Tera P02, a portable EV charger that combines speed, compatibility, and safety. Capable of charging up to 12 miles per hour, the ETL Certified, J1772-compatible EV charger features manual adjustable charging voltage (110V or 240V) and amperage (8 to 16A).

Its Smart LED screen shows amperage, charging speed, input voltage, delay time, and charging practices so you can keep track of your car’s charging stats. You can also set charging using your EV’s onboard system.

The P02 comes with complimentary adapters for NEMA 14-50P, NEMA 10-30P, and NEMA 6-20P, as well as a complimentary NEMA 5-15P adapter. You can choose the most suitable connector for yourself.

You can buy Tera’s P02 Level 1 and 2 Portable Charger on Amazon here.

W01 Level 2 Wall Charger

The W01 Level 2 wall charger / Credit Tera

The W01 Level 2 wall charger caters to EV drivers who want the ability to set up a charging schedule directly on the device and on the app. The W01, which is IP65 rated, ETL Certified, and Energy Star, features a 25-foot ultra-long UL-listed premium charging cable that ensures safety and convenience.

The 240V W01 boasts a powerful 40A output, enabling charging rates of up to 40 mph, but you can dial it up or down between 24A and 40A to meet your unique home charging needs. And not to worry – it has both overvoltage and undervoltage protection. It’s compatible with J1772 connectors, and you can get a J1772 to Tesla adapter, so it’s perfect for Tesla drivers, too. The W01 is fitted with a NEMA 14-50 plug.

You can buy Tera’s W01 Level 2 Home EV Charger on Amazon here.

Browse more great Tera products on its Amazon brand store here.