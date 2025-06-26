IRVINE, Calif. – June 26, 2025 – Terran Orbital Corporation, a leading manufacturer of satellite products for the aerospace and defense industry, is proud to announce the adoption of a formal Alternative Workweek Schedule (AWS) for its Irvine-based manufacturing operations. The new schedule is designed to enhance productivity, improve operational coverage, and provide greater flexibility for team members.

The AWS will shift the traditional five-day workweek into two optimized formats. Weekday team members will move to four 10-hour shifts (Monday–Thursday), while the weekend team will operate on three 12-hour shifts (Friday–Sunday) while still being paid for a full 40-hour work week. This change provides continuous, seven-day access to key production tools and resources, helping to reduce downtime and accelerate project timelines.

“This new schedule is the right move for our people and our mission,” said Peter Krauss, President and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital. “We are improving efficiency while also giving our teams more time off during the week. It is a win for our team members and for the customers who rely on us to deliver on time and at scale.”

The new schedule was voted on and approved by non-exempt manufacturing and manufacturing-support employees. It went into effect on June 16 for weekday shifts and June 20 for weekend shifts. The company has filed the new structure with the State of California and will roll out additional tools to support scheduling and incentive tracking.

Terran Orbital expects the AWS to enhance coordination across teams, reduce reliance on second-shift operations, and improve work-life balance for many team members.

“This change reflects our commitment to both operational excellence and team member well-being,” added Krauss. “I want to thank our team members for their participation, feedback, and continued dedication to our shared success.”

