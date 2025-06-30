President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” took a procedural step forward when, on Saturday, June 28, the U.S. Senate voted, 51-49, to advance it. The “no” votes ranged from all Senate Democrats to Sen. Bernie Sanders (an independent who often caucuses with Democrats) to two GOP senators: Kentucky’s Rand Paul and North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, who announced that he won’t be seeking reelection in 2026.

Paul and Tillis have different reasons for opposing the bill. While Paul is a hardcore budget hawk who warns that the bill will greatly increase the United States’ federal deficit, Tillis is warning fellow Republicans that the megabill’s steep cuts to Medicaid will hurt their party in the 2026 midterms.

The One, Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 is faring badly in poll after poll, and CNN data Harry Enten showed just how badly during an early Monday morning, June 30 presentation.

“If we’re talking about adjectives” Enten told his colleague Omar Jimenez, “how about they think it’s awful, horrible and, to quote our colleague Charles Barkley, ‘terrible, terrible, terrible?'”

Enten made his point by showing the megabill’s “net favorable rating” in a slew of recent polls.

According to the Washington Post, Enten noted, the bill’s favorable rating is -19. And it’s -20 in a Pew Research poll. But Enten stressed that it’s even more unpopular in polls from Fox News (-21), Quinnipiac University (-26) and the Kaiser Family Foundation (-29).

Enten told Jimenez, “You don’t have to be a mathematical genius to know that when the net favorable rating of your bill is somewhere between -19 and -29 points, that it is not a positive bill as viewed by the American public. The American public, at this particular point, hate hate hate the big, beautiful bill. As far as they’re concerned, it’s not a big, beautiful bill — it’s a big, bad bill.”

Jimenez jokingly commented, “I always love it when you hold back, Harry” — to which Enten replied, “I try.”

“The more they learn about this bill,” Enten told Jimenez, “they hate it just as much…. This one is in the history books, and for all the wrong reasons as far as the American public is concerned.”

