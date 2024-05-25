Food recalls have been issued for a variety of reasons, including potential glass in food and incorrect use-by dates being placed on meat.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Kellogg’s Recall



Kellogg’s is recalling its Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour because they may contain small hard lumps of food which are unsafe to eat.

The affected cereal comes in 450g packs and has a best before date between December 6, 2024 and April 25, 2025.

The Food Standards Agency is warning anyone who has purchased the cereal not to eat it.

22 May: Kellogg’s recalls Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour because of small hard lumps of food #FoodAlert https://t.co/Sb9KDaaABu pic.twitter.com/ujBdb7vAwB — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 22, 2024

A spokesman said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, dispose of the product and contact Kellogg’s at https://www.kelloggs.co.uk/en_GB/contact-us.html for a full refund.”

A Kellogg’s spokesman added: “We have become aware of a very low level of small hard lumps forming in our new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour.

“These hard lumps of food could cause dental harm or be a choking hazard and as precaution we are recalling this product.

“Please not that Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Original is NOT affected, nor is any other Kellogg’s product.”

Tesco Recall



Tesco shoppers is recalling its Tesco Sandwich Pickle due to the possible presence of “small pieces of glass”.

The affected Sandwich Pickle comes in a 295g jar, has a batch code of 3254 and a best before date of September 11, 2025.

Wednesday 15 May 2024 – @Tesco recalls Tesco Sandwich Pickle because it may contain pieces of glass: https://t.co/FBMP1orNQZ#FoodAlert pic.twitter.com/gm1WR5nf3w — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 15, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned any customers who have already purchased the pickle not to eat it.

A spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above product. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

A Tesco spokesman added: “Please do not consume this product and instead return any affected product to the store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

“Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

“If you require further details please contact customer services directly.”

Aldi Recall



Aldi shoppers have been warned not to eat two pork products from the supermarket as they are “unsafe to eat”.

The two pork products have been labelled incorrectly, with the wrong use-by dates used.

The affected products are the Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks.

The recall affects 500g packs of the pork with use by dates of June 22.

Wednesday 15 May 2024 – @AldiUK recalls Ashfields Grill Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks because of incorrect use-by dates #FoodAlert https://t.co/ow2bbX7Htv pic.twitter.com/vJaqmnzXK1 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 15, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned any Aldi shopper who has already purchased the pork not to eat it.

An Aldi spokesman said: “As a precautionary measure, our supplier is recalling Chinese Pork Loin Steaks and BBQ Pork Loin Steaks because a small number of products have had the incorrect use by date applied.

“Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

What is a product recall?

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a ‘Food Alert for Action’ is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.