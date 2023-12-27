TESCO was forced to put up a barrier to keep crowds under control as it slashed the price of its meat.

The supermarket chain was forced to take the drastic measure at a store in Leicester having brought out “trays full of bargains”.

3 Tesco put up a barrier to stop crowds from raiding a cut price meat fridge Credit: BPM

Tesco’s branch on Narborough Road saw bargain hunters scrambling over themselves as they tried to grab a deal.

Pictures show a turkey heavily discounted from £50 to just £10.

Loaves of bread were also slashed to just a few pence as the store tried to get rid of its leftover stock before the Christmas break.

A last-minute shopper, who did not want to be named, told the Leicester Mercury: “Got much busier not long after the barrier went up.

“Queues are everywhere in the store for fresh food markdowns. I can’t blame them.

“I wish I’d got a trolley instead of a basket. There are yellow stickers everywhere and trays full of bargains.”

Many supermarkets significantly mark down their produce in order to shift it before Christmas starts.

