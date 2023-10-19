SHOPPERS rushing to Tesco for massive discounts on Halloween kitchenware.

With the spooky day still over a week away, they’re convinced you’ll get more than enough use out of the bargains to make it worth the trip.

2 Tesco has started to reduce its Halloween kitchenware Credit: Facebook/@ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

2 Shoppers have dubbed the reduced to clear glassware “too cute” Credit: Facebook/@ExtremeCouponingAndBargainsUK

Among the discounted pieces is a pumpkin-shaped casserole dish and half-price latte glasses perfect for your pumpkin spice coffee.

Taking to Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, a number of shoppers have shared their Tesco finds.

Lydia Marie found a 2L pumpkin casserole dish in cream reduced to a cool £10 from £16.

Halloween fans joked that it would be another piece of pumpkin-shaped cookware “to add to the collection”.

Others dubbed it a Le Crueset dupe.

Leanne Dunn found autumnal-themed latte glasses reduced to half price, now £1.25 instead of £2.50.

The “cute” glasses have a slogan that reads: “You’re the pumpkin to my spice.”

Her post garnered over 1,000 likes from shoppers desperate to get their hands on the limited edition mugs.

“Man, I’d love one of these for my coffees,” one said.

“These are too cute,” another penned.

Among the other Halloween items released by Tesco are £3.50 large ghost and pumpkin mugs, £2 ghost plates and £2.50 glass pumpkin tumblers with straws.

Larger stores have also released brand new Disney Halloween merchandise.

There’s plastic Mickey Mouse plates, bowls and cups for as cheap as £1, as well as bottles and crackers with spooky treats inside.

Halloween month often allows people to enjoy a myriad of trends and decorations.

