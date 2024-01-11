Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.

Tesco and Marks & Spencer have emerged as Christmas winners this morning.

Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket chain, has raised its forecast for profits this financial year, after ringing up record sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Tesco’s like-for-like sales in the six-week Christmas period across the UK and the Republic of Ireland were 6.4% higher than a year earlier.

That followed growth of 7.3% in the previous 13 weeks, to 25 November.

The group now expects to post operating profits of £2.75bn this financial year, above its previous guidance range of £2.6bn to £2.7bn.

Chief executive Ken Murphy says it was Tesco’s best Christmas ever, adding:

As part of our focus on value, we offered a full Christmas dinner for just £2.09 per person, helping to drive record sales in the weeks leading up to Christmas and further market share gains. We put a strong focus on quality and innovation too, with over 550 new and improved festive products. Over 18 million customers took the opportunity to treat themselves by shopping from our Finest range, which saw sales growth of nearly 17%. Over the period we cut nearly 2,700 prices, with a further 150 prices cut just this week, cementing our position as the UK’s cheapest full-line grocer.

Tesco also reports it cut prices cut on nearly 2,700 products, with savings of around 10%, another sign that inflation pressures are easing.

Marks & Spencer has also posted solid like-for-like sales growth, up 8.1% across the UK in the last 13 weeks of the year. That’s better than expected.

M&S’s food sales increased 10.5%, with strong growth in meat, poultry, produce, grocery and in-store bakery products.

The recent turnaround in the clothing department continued too, with Clothing & Home sales increased 4.8%. M&S says its market share increased, led by the strong performance of womenswear.

Chief executive Stuart Machin says M&S enters 2024 “with a spring in our step, but clear eyed on the near-term challenges”.

Machin says:

We are determined to deliver our objective of driving 1% growth in market share in both businesses and to up the pace of our transformation: keeping a relentless focus on trusted value; accelerating our store rotation and renewal plans; doubling down on our supply chain programmes to improve availability and lower costs; and resetting our data, digital and technology strategy to unlock benefits in future years. Our vision is to be the most trusted retailer, doing the right thing for our customers, with quality products at the heart of everything we do, and we are just at the beginning of what we can achieve. Lots done, lots to do, lots of opportunity ahead.”

Hopes are building that the Bank of England could cut interest rates sooner than thought, after several economists predicted inflation could fall to its 2% target as soon as April.

Investors are watching for the latest US inflation figures, due this afternoon, which will influence how soon America’s Federal Reserve can start cutting borrowing costs.

