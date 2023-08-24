Tesla has added Cybertruck Delivery Event invites to its owner’s referral award program – without sharing a date yet.

After Tesla took an extended break from its referral program for a few years, it was relaunched last year for solar products and last quarter for cars.

Buyers using referral codes get incentives, like discounts and free features, and Tesla owners who refer new buyers get ‘Tesla credit points’ that they can redeem for “awards”, which include free Supercharger miles, Cybertruck raffle entry, accessories, and more.

Today, Tesla added new awards, including one year of Premium Connectivity or an invitation to attend our upcoming Cybertruck Delivery Event in Austin, Texas.

Tesla wrote in an email:

“Cybertruck Delivery Event invite redemptions are first come, first served and are valid for you and one friend. Space is limited. If you miss your chance to claim, check back later—additional tickets will be released as the event approaches.”

The automaker is valuing the invite extremely high. It’s now the most expensive award at 30,000 points:

By comparing the points against accessory costs, it would value the Cybertruck delivery event invite at about $2,500.

Despite selling invites for points, the automaker is not announcing a date yet.

CEO Elon Musk previously said that he expects Tesla to hold the event around the end of Q3, which ends in September.

As we recently reported, we have seen good signs that Tesla is getting ready for the start of Cybertruck production.