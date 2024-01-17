Automotive
Reuters exclusively reported that Tesla (TSLA.O) will suspend most car production at its factory near Berlin from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11, the company said late on Thursday, citing a lack of components owing to shifts in transport routes because of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. It is the first company to disclose an interruption to output resulting from the diversion.
Market Impact
The company’s shares fell more than 3% in pre-market U.S. trade on Friday on the news.
