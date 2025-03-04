More than a half-dozen Tesla charging stations were torched near Boston on Monday, police said, in what appears to be the latest attack on the company owned by Elon Musk, the billionaire adviser to President Donald Trump.

Police officers and firefighters rushed to The Point Shopping Center, at 830 Constitution Ave. in Littleton, Massachusetts, at about 1:10 a.m. and found Tesla charging stations “engulfed in flames and heavy, dark smoke,” according to a police statement.

The first responders had Littleton Electric Light & Water Department shut down power as a “total of seven charging stations sustained heavy fire-related damage,” police said.

There were no injuries.

Littleton Fire Department

Fire investigators believe that the “fire appears to have been intentionally set,” police said.

“It’s scary that somebody would come and torch these because it’s hazardous to society, hazardous to the air and dangerous,” Tesla driver Zaheer Kalvert, who regularly uses these chargers in Littleton, told NBC Boston. “It’s really unfortunate.”

A Tesla representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.

A suspect in northern Colorado was arrested last week for allegedly trying to burn down a Tesla dealership in Loveland, police said.

And a Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized in the San Francisco suburb of Redwood City in late January.

Company founder Musk has become the public face of the Trump administration’s efforts to drastically slash federal programs and shift U.S. foreign policy.