The much-anticipated handover event for the Tesla Cybertruck, during which the EV maker is expected to deliver the first batch of vehicles – likely to company employees – seems to be just around the corner.

We say that not only because Elon Musk previously announced that the event would take place toward the end of the third quarter, which likely means late September, but also because invites to the event have started to become available through Tesla’s referral program.

Tesla pundit Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) posted on X (formerly Twitter) an invitation to the Cybertruck Delivery Event he received from the EV maker via email. Interestingly, Tesla says that 30,000 referral credits can be exchanged for an invitation to the event that will take place in Austin, Texas, at a date that will be announced later. Here are the full conditions as per Tesla’s email.

“Redeem referral credits for an invitation to the upcoming Cybertruck Delivery Event in Austin, Texas. Invites are first come, first served, and are valid for you and one friend. Travel and accommodation are not included. If you miss your chance to claim, check back later – additional tickets will be released as the event approaches. Limit one per Tesla Account. Must be 18 years or order to redeem. All attendees must pass security screening for admittance and are subject to event terms and conditions. Event date to be announced.”

Now, 30,000 referral credits are equivalent to 3 vehicle referrals, which makes it the most expensive award available through Tesla’s referral program at the moment at about $1,500.

Needless to say, Tesla’s announcement has generated a frenzy on social media, with owners sharing their referral links in the hope they will get three referrals so they can redeem the invitation to the Cybertruck Delivery Event. It’s quite a brilliant move from a marketing and sales standpoint as it’s likely to generate more sales for Tesla.

After an extended break, the EV maker relaunched its referral program last year for solar products and last quarter for cars. Buyers using referral codes get incentives, including discounts and free features, while Tesla owners who refer new buyers get credit points that they can redeem for “awards.” Currently, awards include free Supercharger miles, accessories, Cybertruck raffle entry, and more.