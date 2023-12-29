





Just one month after debuting, the new Tesla Cybertruck has been involved in its first reported collision. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the Tesla crashed into a Toyota Corolla in Palo Alto, CA.

The battery electric full-size pickup truck, which was introduced as a concept vehicle in November 2019, has become known for its unusual triangular body design and flat stainless steel metal sheet panels. Safety experts have raised concerns that the angular design and steel exterior could pose risks to pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles on the road.

Though, in this instance, the driver of the Cybertruck sustained only a minor injury and declined medical transportation. According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, the vehicle also did not appear to be operating in autonomous mode.

However, photos of the accident that have since surfaced on Reddit show that the Cybertruck didn’t seem to suffer much damage, despite the side-curtain airbags having been deployed, while the Corolla did not fare nearly as well.

Dashcam footage taken from the scene likewise shows the Corolla’s front end smashed up with significant damage where it came to a rest on the side of the road.

CHP confirmed to The Verge that the Tesla Cybertruck had been carrying three passengers when it was hit by the 2009 Toyota Corolla, which was being driven by a 17-year-old.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder,” the CHP report states. “The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound.”

Authorities added that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.