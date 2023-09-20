The Tesla Cybertruck is finally approaching its long-awaited delivery date, but Elon Musk isn’t done throwing around ridiculous claims about the insanely polarizing electric pickup. In a recent statement, Musk said the truck’s exterior shell is “nearly impenetrable” and that every component is designed for “superior strength and endurance.” While that’s not exactly news about the truck, Musk’s response to a post on X is, as he noted that the automaker might offer an optional coating that would resist scratches against everything below diamond hardness.

Musk responded to a post on X/Twitter stating that people who try to key a Cybertruck would ruin their keys. He said Tesla is considering offering an optional tungsten carbide coating, which has a Mohs hardness rating between 9 and 9.5 – second to diamonds’ hardness.

While this sounds crazy, Tesla owners have long had issues with people keying their cars because of hate directed towards Elon. Tesla vehicles have Sentry Mode, which uses exterior cameras to capture activity around them, but the coating could provide an extra layer of protection for the expensive EVs.

Scratching may seem like a notable concern for Cybertruck owners, but the truck’s angular construction and stainless steel body shell will likely present larger issues. We’ve seen multiple spy shots of trucks with awkwardly misaligned panel gaps and dented bodywork, and that’s before Tesla attempts mass production of the futuristic EVs. There’s also the issue of dirt, as recent shots of the Cybertruck show handprints and other smudges on its bodywork, not unlike the front of a stainless steel refrigerator after being attacked by a herd of kids looking for snacks.

Of course, Tesla doesn’t have a PR department, so there’s no way to confirm whether the coating is real. Either way, we don’t have much longer to wait to find out about this and other crazy features, as the automaker is expected to hold an event to celebrate the start of customer deliveries.

