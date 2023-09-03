Tesla Inc. has gotten approval from the city of Los Angeles to build an all-night diner and drive-in theater where customers can recharge their stomachs and cars simultaneously.

The Supercharger drive-in and restaurant, a concept that CEO Elon Musk tweeted about more than five years ago, would replace a former pizzeria on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood. The plan, submitted last November, got a green light in July, Teslarati reported last week.

Tesla showed a rendering of the retro-futuristic diner during an investor day presentation in March, on a slide titled “Can’t Forget To Do Cool S***.”

“We’re Tesla, so also want to make sure we’re continuing to focus on providing really incredible charging experiences,” Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, said as the slide was shown.

The plan calls for a two-story building with rooftop seating, 32 Supercharger stalls and two 45-foot movie screens. The Daily Mail dubbed the project MuskDonald’s.